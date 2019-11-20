2019 Thanksgiving turkey prices remain steady

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While the price may vary per pound based on where you go, local butchers say that the price for that holiday bird is right in line with where it was last year.

Many butchers and grocers are still taking turkey orders through the end of the week, or until they sell out.

Tony Tanner, owner of The Butcher & Grocer said his prices have been the same since they opened in 2016.

He said one factor that could determine how much you pay at the butcher goes back to the price of feed, and that’s not a price that he has seen go up either.

“For us, not yet. Our farmers are small family producers, so they’re able to kind of shop around more than the big guys are. And obviously, they don’t need as much, so their prices stay right where we need them.”