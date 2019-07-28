2019 Picnic With The Pops season ends with a bang

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday marked the end of the Picnic With The Pops season, and it went out with a bang featuring the Ohio State University Marching Band.

NBC 4’s Monica Day served as the emcee for the event, and Buckeye, our dog with a purpose, joined her onstage for some help.

Dozens of people came out to enjoy the event.

We even caught up with parents who came out to cheer on their son in the band.

“Living through them, to see them perform like this in front of people, the confidence it instills in them,” said parent Bob Clemons. “Plus, what a beautiful night.”

The annual show ended with fireworks.

