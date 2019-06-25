2019 Ohio State Fair one month away

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The 2019 Ohio State Fair is now just one month away. Tickets to the 169-year-old tradition are already on sale.

The fair runs from July 24 – Aug. 4 this year and includes concerts starring Chris Young, Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, REO Speedwagon, The S.O.S Band / Midnight Star, and others.

As always there will be a variety of other activities and exhibits including sporting competitions, a fine arts show, petting zoo, helicopter rides, a farm animal delivery room, agricultural competitions, horse shows as well as more than 60 rides with nearly 200 food vendors.

What has not been revealed quite yet is what this year’s featured butter sculpture will be. NBC4 will let you know what it is after the grand reveal.

CLICK HERE for more information on the 2019 Ohio State Fair.

