2019 Columbus Food Truck Festival coming to Scioto Mile

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 60 food trucks will line the Scioto Mile in August for the 2019 Columbus Food Truck Festival.

The festival takes place August 16-17 in downtown Columbus. It will be on both sides of the river, encompassing Bicentennial Park, the Rich Street Bridge, Washington Boulevard and Park as well as Genoa Park that sits directly behind COSI.

According to the event’s website, 64 food vendors are participating in this year’s event.

Vendor list:

100% Grass Fed Beef

Aloha Aina

Amish Country Donuts

A Taste of Nawln’s

Barroluco

Big Mouth Egg Rolls

Bistro De Mohr

Buckeye Donuts

Chicken Mac Truck

Chicky Chicky Waffle

Cupzilla

Dave’s Caribbean Food

Donatos Street Pizza

Ena’s Outtaroad Food Truck

Fire Truck Pizza & Ice Cream

Glazed Churro Bar

Good & Tasty Barbecue

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Hai Poke

Havana Mia

Holy Taco

Island Noodles

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill

Lacarne Italian Beef

Loops

Lyles Crepes

Mikey’s Late Nite Slice

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill

Momma Can Cook

Nandos Tacos & More

Nate’s Steamed Bagels

Nene’s Sweets

Niko’s Street Eats

OH! Burgers with OH! Chips

OH Pizza and Pretzels

Paddy Wagon

Phillips on Wheels

Phillybuster

Pierogi Joe’s

Pizza Cottage

Put it in Your Face Sandwich Art

Redwood Wagon

Rime Time

Savier Street Grill

Sazon Latin Street Food

Shrimp Lips Seafood

Smash Time

Streetpops

SWAT Food Truck

Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Trucks

Tacomania

Taste of Holland

The Funky Truckeria

The Gaucho & The Gringa

The Meatball Mafia

The Sinwich

The Wicket Lobstah

Tortilla Street Food

Twinado Kitchen’s Jerk Shack

Twisted Tacos

Yumii Kettle Corn

There are also two stages of live music, featuring 17 bands.

Bands:

Anna & the Consequences

The American Landscape

Barefuzz

Big Mood

The Big Badd

Burning Bright

Clarence White & the Johnny Appleseeds

Funkworthy

Hocking River String Band

DJ/MC Matty Sexton

New Pollution

Night Train

Saving Escape

The Deeptones

The Devil Doves

Winnie Cooper Project

Zoo Trippin’

Willie Phoenix & the Soul Underground

Again this year, the festival is partnering with the Columbus Duck Race to raise money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. In 2018, the festival helped raise more than $44,000 for the Duck Race.