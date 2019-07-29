2019 Columbus Food Truck Festival coming to Scioto Mile

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 60 food trucks will line the Scioto Mile in August for the 2019 Columbus Food Truck Festival.
The festival takes place August 16-17 in downtown Columbus. It will be on both sides of the river, encompassing Bicentennial Park, the Rich Street Bridge, Washington Boulevard and Park as well as Genoa Park that sits directly behind COSI.
According to the event’s website, 64 food vendors are participating in this year’s event.
Vendor list:
- 100% Grass Fed Beef
- Aloha Aina
- Amish Country Donuts
- A Taste of Nawln’s
- Barroluco
- Big Mouth Egg Rolls
- Bistro De Mohr
- Buckeye Donuts
- Chicken Mac Truck
- Chicky Chicky Waffle
- Cupzilla
- Dave’s Caribbean Food
- Donatos Street Pizza
- Ena’s Outtaroad Food Truck
- Fire Truck Pizza & Ice Cream
- Glazed Churro Bar
- Good & Tasty Barbecue
- Graeter’s Ice Cream
- Hai Poke
- Havana Mia
- Holy Taco
- Island Noodles
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Johnson’s Real Ice Cream
- Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill
- Lacarne Italian Beef
- Loops
- Lyles Crepes
- Mikey’s Late Nite Slice
- Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
- Momma Can Cook
- Nandos Tacos & More
- Nate’s Steamed Bagels
- Nene’s Sweets
- Niko’s Street Eats
- OH! Burgers with OH! Chips
- OH Pizza and Pretzels
- Paddy Wagon
- Phillips on Wheels
- Phillybuster
- Pierogi Joe’s
- Pizza Cottage
- Put it in Your Face Sandwich Art
- Redwood Wagon
- Rime Time
- Savier Street Grill
- Sazon Latin Street Food
- Shrimp Lips Seafood
- Smash Time
- Streetpops
- SWAT Food Truck
- Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Trucks
- Tacomania
- Taste of Holland
- The Funky Truckeria
- The Gaucho & The Gringa
- The Meatball Mafia
- The Sinwich
- The Wicket Lobstah
- Tortilla Street Food
- Twinado Kitchen’s Jerk Shack
- Twisted Tacos
- Yumii Kettle Corn
There are also two stages of live music, featuring 17 bands.
Bands:
- Anna & the Consequences
- The American Landscape
- Barefuzz
- Big Mood
- The Big Badd
- Burning Bright
- Clarence White & the Johnny Appleseeds
- Funkworthy
- Hocking River String Band
- DJ/MC Matty Sexton
- New Pollution
- Night Train
- Saving Escape
- The Deeptones
- The Devil Doves
- Winnie Cooper Project
- Zoo Trippin’
- Willie Phoenix & the Soul Underground
Again this year, the festival is partnering with the Columbus Duck Race to raise money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. In 2018, the festival helped raise more than $44,000 for the Duck Race.