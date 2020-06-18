2018 shooting ruled a homicide after victim died four days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 2018 shooting at Sunrise Bar in north Columbus, which killed Shantia Peterson four days ago, has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

On Sept. 22, 2018, Temiko Washington exited her vehicle at the Sunrise Bar in north Columbus. Gun fire erupted and Washington was shot one time in the neck. She was transported to Riverside Hospital by the Columbus Fire Department Medic #18 recovered from her injury.

Peterson was sitting in a chair in the parking lot and was also struck one time in the neck. Peterson was transported to Grant Hospital in extremely critical condition. She died from her injuries Monday, June 15, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.