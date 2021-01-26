$200,000 bond set for inmate who escaped from Columbus Hospital

ATHENS COUNTY (WCMH) – A $200,000 bond was levied against an inmate who’s accused of escaping from a hospital in Columbus while being treated.

Nelsonville Police Department said Kayla Marie Allbaugh,28, was granted medical furlough on the evening of Jan. 19 and was transported to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Police said she was left unsupervised at the hospital and had intentionally jumped from the second story railing and checked herself out. Police said they found and arrested her in Hocking County later that evening.

She appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Monday via video from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to answer the escape charge.