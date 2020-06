COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Approximately 200 local soldiers from the Ohio National Guard will embark on yearlong deployments Wednesday.

The soldiers are part of the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment (Assault), located in Columbus. They will be deployed in support of U.S. Central Command.

The unit’s call to duty ceremony, due to COVID-19, is not open to the public. It is, however, being streamed online.

The ceremony starts a 11am and can be watched live right here.