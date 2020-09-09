20-year-old man indicted for murder of a 43-year-old woman in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment Wednesday against Terry Davis, 20, for two counts of murder with specification in connection to the August 30 shooting of 43-year-old Norma Monroe.

“Following a brief altercation, this man shot a woman in the head with a shotgun and then fled the scene to a residence down the street,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

The incident occurred in front of Monroe’s residence in the 500 block of Lock Avenue on the south side of Columbus. At approximately 1:30 a.m., Columbus Police received a call on the report of a shooting.

“The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was transported by medics to Grant Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead an hour later,” O’Brien said.

Witnesses stated that a group of individuals, including the suspect, went to the victim’s residence and after an argument the victim was shot at point blank range.

Arraignment for Davis is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m.