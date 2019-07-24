20-year-old man found shot inside crashed vehicle dies at hospital

A 20-year-old man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that crashed at a Columbus intersection early Wednesday morning has died.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found by police inside of a vehicle that crashed at the intersection of Reinhard and Linwood avenues after police were dispatched to the area of 1113 Oakwood Avenue on a report of gunfire just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Columbus police said.

The man was found unresponsive behind the wheel of the vehicle and was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

He died at the hospital just after 1 a.m.

“Witness accounts suggest that the victim, and at least one other accomplice, were committing robberies in the area just prior to the shooting and that the shooting death of the victim may have been directly connected to these crimes,” according to a police report.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 60th homicide in Columbus in 2019.