2-year-old & police officer among those rescued from Licking Co. flood waters

LICKING CO., Ohio (WCMH)– A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from flood waters in Newark.

Neward Police Sgt. Clint Eskins says the toddler was rescued from high waters on Donovan Dr. near the North Fold Licking River.

Sgt. Eskins says she was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital. No word on her condition.

Meantime in Heath, a Heath police officer is recovering after being pulled from flood water Friday morning.

According to the Licking County Fire Department his boat sank as he was trying to rescue Heath residents from their homes that were surrounded by high water. They say he was swept away by the flood waters and clung to a tree while waiting for the Licking County Rescue Team to save him.

Officials told NBC4’s Danielle Grossman he was evaluated by EMS, but they say he’s just tired and wet.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said according to hourly data from the Newark-Heath Airport, the rain fell at a half inch per hour with 20 mph+ sustained winds in the surrounding areas. A 51 mph gust of wind was also measured at the airport.