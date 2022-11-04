JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) – A 2-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive in a backyard pond near Jackson.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10300 block of Chillicothe Pike, where deputies found a woman administering CPR to the 2-year-old, who was pulled out of a goldfish pond in their backyard. The deputies took over CPR measures until the Jackson County EMS arrived at the scene, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

The girl, who was discovered in the pond by her brother, was taken to the Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where she was pronounced dead. The incident remains still under investigation.