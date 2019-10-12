2-year-old boy reported missing, possibly kidnapped, in Pike County

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a 2-year-old boy who police believe was taken by his non-custodial mother during the night.

Police said the child, Christopher Barfield Jr., may be in danger due to the mother’s past drug use.

Kandie Holsinger

Christopher Barfield Jr.

Police believe the boy’s mother, Kandie Holsinger, took Christopher from the boy’s aunt’s home.

Christopher is a white boy, approximately 3-feet tall and weighing about 30 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde/strawberry blonde hair.

Holsinger is a white woman, 32 years old, with blue eyes and blonde/strawberry blonde hair. She is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Both were last seen on Big Run Road in Piketon.

No vehicle or clothing description is available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.