WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire overnight at an apartment building in Whitehall sent four people to the hospital and forced residents to be evacuated.

An overnight fire at this Whitehall apartment building forced dozens of families from their homes @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/P1kHGhCmG1 — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) March 30, 2020

Whitehall Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m. from Stonecrest Apartments on East Main Street. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a first floor apartment.

Four people people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Whitehall Fire Chief Preston Moore said medics treated a child at the scene.