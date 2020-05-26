2 teens shot overnight in unrelated Columbus incidents, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Police officers are investigating multiple overnight shootings, including two, unrelated incidents where teenagers were shot.

A 13-year-old girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition after being shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Sandalwood Place. Officers at the scene tell NBC4 the shots came from outside the home by an unknown suspect(s) in Forest Park West around 3:20 a.m.

Meantime in Olde Town East, police were called around 3:40 a.m. on the report of a shooting in the 400 block of S. 17th Ave. That’s where they found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. He was also taken to NCH in stable condition. Police officials at the scene say no suspect information is available.

And in Eastmoor just before 2 a.m., a male was shot in the area of E. Main st. and S. Weyant Ave. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. No suspect information has been made available in this shooting either.

