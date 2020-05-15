2 teenage boys missing in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — 2 boys are missing from a western Guernsey County group home, according to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden.

The two boys, 17-year-old Isaiah McIntyre and 17-year-old Levi Malech, were last seen around midnight on May 14 during a routine check by employees at the home.

Both boys are from the Columbus area and are believed to be en route back there. One of the boys does, however, have local ties to the Coshocton area.

If anyone has any information on the location of the boys, they are urged to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.