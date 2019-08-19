2 taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A crash in Delaware County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the intersection of Piatt and Hollenback roads, at about 7:52am, Monday, on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Two people involved in the crash were taken by helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The ages of those transported weren’t released.

The intersection remains closed in the area while troopers continue to investigate.