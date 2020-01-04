2 people killed in Ross County crash

Local News

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a crash in Ross County Friday night. 

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 11:30pm, Friday, Joshua D. Eggers, 18, of Jackson, Ohio, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic eastbound on U.S. 35 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road.  

Eggers’ vehicle then entered the westbound lanes of U.S. 35 where it was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by Penny S. Schreck, 45, of Oak Hill, Ohio.  

Eggers was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Schreck was taken to the Adena Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.  

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

