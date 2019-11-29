2 people killed in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a crash that left two people dead early Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 12:39am, Richard A. Mosholder, 51, of Thornville, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Solstice eastbound on S.R. 204 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment and a tree.

Mosholder and his passenger, Christian J. Forgery, 19, of Newark, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.