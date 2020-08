COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Linden.

Officers say someone shot a gun at a home on Shoemaker Ave. around 1:45 a.m. this morning.

The two adult males were inside the home at the time and were hit by the gunfire.

They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they have several people detained in connection to this shooting.