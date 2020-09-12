2 people hospitalized after being burned at bonfire in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 2 people were hospitalized, including a 5-year-old girl, after being burned at bonfire in northeast Columbus Friday evening.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, crews were dispatched to a residence on Tami Place near Wendler Blvd. Friday evening a little after 8 p.m. for reports of two people who had been burned while at a bonfire.

A 5-year-old girl was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, but is expected to be ok.

A 32-year-old male was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with severe burns.