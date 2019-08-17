2 Ohio men plead guilty to charges related to bomb making

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former members of an Ohio militia group have pleaded guilty to charges related to bomb-making.

Court records show that 37-year-old Ryan King, of Franklin, and 53-year-old Randy Goodman, of Ripley, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to possess explosive devices.

Agents executing search warrants on their properties found more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and guns.

They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The two men were members of the United Sheepdogs of Ohio militia group based in Franklin.

King’s attorney declined to comment. Goodman’s attorney, Jay Clark, says the defendants were “doomsday preppers” interested in protecting their property with no malicious intent. He called the explosive devices essentially “a big firecracker.”

Prosecutors say the men tested their “crater makers” in January at Goodman’s home in southern Ohio and discussed what methods would be most lethal.

As part of a plea deal, the men admitted to federal prosecutors could prove that the militia members built homemade bombs, blew them up and discussed how to make their explosives more lethal, and where to place a car bomb for a bigger impact.

Investigators say King and Goodman also talked about bomb-making and ignition methods in detail.