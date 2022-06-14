COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.

2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll:

In addition to California and Pennsylvania, Ohio is one of three states with two children’s hospitals in the top 10 with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital moving up one spot from last year’s honor roll rankings to No. 3, while NCH fell one spot to No. 9.

Several factors weigh into the overall “honor roll” rankings, including how they rank in 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery, and urology. Claiming the top overall spot for the ninth year in a row, Boston Children’s Hospital ranked No. 1 in five of those 10 specialties. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital ranked No.1 in gastroenterology & GI surgery.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.