$2 million in grants approved for small businesses in Short North

SHORT NORTH (WCMH) –The Columbus City Council has approved $2 million in CARES grant funding for the support of small businesses in downtown Columbus.

“This funding could not be more needed by our small business community in the Short North Arts District,” said Betsy Pandora, Executive Director, Short North Alliance. “With COVID-19 restrictions tightening again as we approach the holiday season, which is typically the busiest time of year for our businesses, it is essential that we find ways to support our local establishments to see them through these unrelenting and continuously challenging times.”

According to the city council, local small businesses in the Short North can begin applying for the grants starting Tuesday, December 1 at 10 a.m. through Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

“Small businesses, have without a doubt, suffered greatly through this Pandemic. Some businesses have shuttered permanently, and others are doing their best to keep their doors open. We are pleased to provide these grants in an effort to help keep these businesses going,” said Michael Stevens, Director, Department of Development, City of Columbus.

Each grant will be $10,000 dollars and awarded to eligible businesses as applications are submitted.

