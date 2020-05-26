$2 million bond for mother, stepfather after death of child

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The mother and stepfather of a 7-year-old who died over the weekend made their first court appearances Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Oneida Madonado-Cortez killed her son, Fabian Madonado-Cortez. She is charged with murder. She appeared in court Tuesday, where bond was set at $2 million.

The same bond was set for her husband, Jose Santos Perez, who is charged with child endangering.

Police found the boy unresponsive on Saturday and the child died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. According to police, Perez claims his wife beat Fabian with a metal pole and has a history of abusing the boy.

The two will appear before a judge again on June 2.