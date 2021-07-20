$2 million bond set for man accused of intentionally ramming Hilltop area daycare

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of ramming his car into the entrance of a daycare last week drove so far that he made into the nursery room, where there were three small children.

Maurice L. Marshall, 30, was given a $2 million bond on felonious assault charges after police said he rammed the front doors of Babies and Beyond Child Care Center on Sullivant Avenue on Friday.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, police say Marshall was targeting a specific employee of the daycare. He drove a Mazda through the front glass doors and a second set of security doors into a hallway, and then through a third set of double doors into the nursery, where the employee was with a small child and two infants. She fled with all three children through an emergency exit.

Marshall was arrested when police used a stun gun on him. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The affidavit said that workers and a passenger in the car yelled at Marshall to try to get him to stop.

Marshall’s next hearing is scheduled for July 27.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Pedestrian struck on I-70 ramp in east Columbus identified as former basketball standout A.J. Davis

Building new instead of buying an existing house

African American Male Wellness Walk, Pelotonia announce cooperative initiative

Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: Getting ready for the Games to begin

Updated Morning Forecast: July 20, 2021

Columbus City Council votes to change body camera, no-knock warrant laws

More Local News