$2 million bond set for man accused of intentionally ramming Hilltop area daycare

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of ramming his car into the entrance of a daycare last week drove so far that he made into the nursery room, where there were three small children.

Maurice L. Marshall, 30, was given a $2 million bond on felonious assault charges after police said he rammed the front doors of Babies and Beyond Child Care Center on Sullivant Avenue on Friday.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, police say Marshall was targeting a specific employee of the daycare. He drove a Mazda through the front glass doors and a second set of security doors into a hallway, and then through a third set of double doors into the nursery, where the employee was with a small child and two infants. She fled with all three children through an emergency exit.

Marshall was arrested when police used a stun gun on him. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The affidavit said that workers and a passenger in the car yelled at Marshall to try to get him to stop.

Marshall’s next hearing is scheduled for July 27.