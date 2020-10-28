2 men indicted on RICO charges for stealing mail, running counterfeit check operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on charges that stole mail and ran a counterfeit check operation.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Shawn Eugene Lipsey, 38, and Roy JD Scott, 39, were indicted on 21 charges including Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Forgery, WUD, Possessing Criminal Tools, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

O’Brien says between August 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020, the operation would unlawfully steal checks from the US mail and would then counterfeit and cash checks using the stolen bank account information, signatures, and various business logos from businesses, individuals, and government entities, including the following victims: City of Bexley, Worthington Christian Schools, Hydrotech Irrigation, Microcom Corp, Leo’s Mexican Market, Sign Vision co., Link Construction Group, Champion OPCO, PCMS Datafit, Brown Memorial Inc., Walt’s Food Center, and Chiller LLC.

“The two ring-leaders in this criminal enterprise supervised and directed 17 individuals to cash 89 forged checks with a combined face value of $101,578.78,” stated O’Brien. “Search warrants were executed at the homes of Lipsey and Scott and numerous items were seized from both homes including computers, check stock, and stolen mail. Drugs and a loaded handgun were also seized from Scott’s home.”

The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General and the Whitehall Police Department assisted with the investigation.