2 men indicted on murder charges for unrelated southeast Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Two men have been indicted on murder charges by the Franklin County Grand Jury, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced Monday.

“During two separate and unrelated incidents, two victims were shot to death,” O’Brien said in a press release.

19 year old Darnell Rashawn Walton was indicted for two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability. The charges stem from the shooting death of 21 year old Savon Pullie and alleged attempted murder of 21 year old Todd Hammond Jr. in the 6300 block of Georges Creek Drive.

PHOTO: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

PHOTO: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Separately, 26 year old Anthony Tre Evans was indicted for an April 25 shooting death. The grand jury returned the indictment for the murder of his acquaintance 30 year old Terrance Eugene Donald Flowers at Evan’s house located at on Burwell Drive.

O’Brien’s office says Walton is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon, and Evans should be later this week.