COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A school district and a private school in suburban Columbus lead the state in reported cases of COVID-19, according to updated numbers published Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Olentangy Local Schools leads the state with 28 cumulative reported cases of coronavirus – 21 being students and seven being staff members. And Delaware Christian School ranks second with 25 cumulative cases – 23 being students and two being staff.