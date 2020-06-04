2 injured in triple shooting on west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a triple shooting leaving two injured, Wednesday.

Columbus Police state they’re investigating after three people were injured due to a shooting near the 300 block of South Central Avenue at 10:08 p.m.

According to officials, the first victim had been shot in the left hand and the second victim was shot in the buttocks; both victims were transported to OSU Main hospital in stable condition. The third victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical treatment.

Police say before the shooting, a group of men in a black car with tinted windows were arguing with kids riding on mini motor bikes in an alley.

The incident is still under investigation.