2 injured in triple shooting on west Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a triple shooting leaving two injured, Wednesday.

Columbus Police state they’re investigating after three people were injured due to a shooting near the 300 block of South Central Avenue at 10:08 p.m.

According to officials, the first victim had been shot in the left hand and the second victim was shot in the buttocks; both victims were transported to OSU Main hospital in stable condition. The third victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical treatment. 

Police say before the shooting, a group of men in a black car with tinted windows were arguing with kids riding on mini motor bikes in an alley. 

The incident is still under investigation.

