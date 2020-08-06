2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were shot inside a home in southeast Columbus, overnight Thursday.

Columbus Division of Police say shots multiple shots were fired in front of a residence near the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road around 2:00 a.m, Thursday.

According to police, one victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Another victim was treated at the scene. An elderly woman was also inside the house at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

