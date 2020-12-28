2 dead after shooting near East Livingston Avenue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police said two people are dead after a shooting near East Livingston Avenue Monday evening.

Police said officers arrived at the 2100 block of East Livingston Ave. around 6 p.m., and discovered two victims who were shot and severely injured. They were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

One victim was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.; the other at 6:24 p.m.

There is no suspect information at this time and officers are on the scene investigating, police say.