COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man and woman were shot late Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Capitol View Drive in east Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD reports a female suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Both victims have been transported to Grant Hospital. One of the victims is in serious condition and the other is in critical condition. The victims were found in the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.