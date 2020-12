COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person was injured in a car crash near Carpenter Street at East Livingston.

The crash occurred around 8:46 a.m. and involved two vehicles. According to police, one victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was unresponsive. A second victim was taken to Grant in stable condition.

Livingston is closed between Carpenter Street and South 18th Street. Police have not said how long the road will be closed.