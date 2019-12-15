2 injured in crash after pickup truck hits stopped vehicle in Brown Twp.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were taken to area hospitals early Sunday morning after a pickup truck collided with a vehicle stopped on the side of the road in Brown Township.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:41 a.m. on Roberts Road west of Alton Darby Creek Road when a Chevrolet S-10 truck traveling east on Roberts Road struck a Ford Focus from behind as it was stopped on Roberts Roads without its lights on, according to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

The driver of the Ford Focus, 41-year-old Charles Morgan, was either outside or partially out of the vehicle, according to Baldwin.

Morgan was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Benjamin Kieffer, 21, of Hilliard, who was driving the truck, was taken to Doctors West Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash. T

Keiffer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.