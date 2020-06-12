2 injured after SUV crashes into an apartment building

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured after they crash into an apartment building, Friday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a SUV crash into an apartment building on Schoolhouse Lane in Prairie Township, over night Friday.

According to deputies, the driver was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and is suspect to have been under the influence when the crash occurred.

Deputies also say a 12 -year-old child was the passenger and was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The child is expected to be fine according to the deputy’s reports.

There were no injuries inside the complex.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.