2 injured, 1 killed with suspect in custody after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead, two people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the 5800 block of Arborwood Dr. in north Columbus at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, Columbus Police officers found Dontey Wiley suffering from a gunshot wound. Wiley was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. He was pronounced dead by attending physicians at 1:29 p.m.

Quintez Poole was also wounded during the shooting and was driven to Dublin Methodist Hospital by a relative. Poole is expected to survive.

A third victim, an adult female whose name is being withheld, suffered a grazing gunshot wound and was treated at the scene.

All three victims were stuck during an exchange of gunfire. During an interview with detectives, Poole admitted to shooting at Wiley.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This is the 123rd homicide in Columbus for calendar year 2020.