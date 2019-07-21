2 shot on Eaton Ave.; Suspect sought after exchanging gunfire with police

A plainclothes officer was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning after two people were reportedly shot on Eaton Avenue.

The officer-involved shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. when Columbus police responded to a report of two people shot at 937 Eaton Ave., according to police.

The victims who were shot are reportedly in serious condition.

After officers arrived at the scene, they were given a description of the suspect and an officer working in plainclothes spotted the suspect vehicle on Harmon Ave. The plainclothes officer later exchanged gunfire with the suspect inside the vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

Both victims are in serious condition, according to police.

The officer was not injured in the incident. It is unknown anyone inside the vehicle was injured.