2 hospitalized after fire in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a home in southwest Columbus.

Just after 3 a.m., Tuesday, police officers reported to a home in the 1100 block of St Jude Avenue on the report of a burglar alarm. When they arrived on scene, they found fire coming from residence.

Firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire.

One person was found inside the home and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A second victim was also transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters continue to investigate a cause of the fire.