2 Franklin County Sheriff Deputies injured after cruiser struck by vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are recovering after their cruiser was struck during a crash investigation near Westerville.

According to a spokesperson with the FCSO, just before 2 a.m., Friday, the two deputies had stopped to check on another crash that was on the side of the road, along I-270 near Westerville Road, when their cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle.

One deputy was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and was knocked to the ground, suffering multiple injuries.

Both deputies, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals.

The spokesperson with the FCSO says both deputies are expected to be OK.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for reasons not related to the crash, according to the spokesperson, and is expected to be charged with OVI.

The roadway in the area was closed due to the crash, but has since reopened.