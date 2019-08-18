2 dead, trooper injured after crash involving wrong-way driver in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead and an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a wrong-way driver just north of Circleville in Pickaway County.

The crash occurred on U.S. 23 at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday when a wrong-way driver plowed into an OSHP cruiser and kept going and then hit a second vehicle, troopers said.

Troopers have not released the names or any other information about the victims involved in the crash, officials said.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, troopers said.