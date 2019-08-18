2 dead, trooper injured after crash involving wrong-way driver in Pickaway County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio  — Two people are dead and an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a wrong-way driver just north of Circleville in Pickaway County.

The crash occurred on U.S. 23 at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday when a wrong-way driver plowed into an OSHP cruiser and kept going and then hit a second vehicle, troopers said.

Troopers have not released the names or any other information about the victims involved in the crash, officials said.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, troopers said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools