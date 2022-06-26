BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle hit a deer Saturday night in Crane Township, Wyandot County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bucyrus post, officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on US-23 at approximately 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the 1989 Yahama motorcycle overturned on the shoulder of US-23 South.

Police said the driver of the 1989 Yamaha motorcycle, a 61-year-old man identified by police as Robert Schrake Jr., of Morral, Ohio, hit the deer when it entered the road. The driver and his passenger, 60-year-old Susan Schrake, also of Morral, were thrown from the bike, police said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash. Neither victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Wyandot County EMS, and Wyandot County ODOT.