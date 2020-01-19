2 dead after car crashes into structure on east side

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Two people are dead after a car crashed into a structure on Columbus’ east side.

Columbus Division of Police dispatch says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue.

DEVELOPING: Two people are dead after an early morning crash in East Columbus @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/scoJcBpMsV — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) January 19, 2020

NBC4’s Catherine Ross says the scene shows damage and tire tracks indicating the car was driving on Hamilton Ave., when it left the roadway and hit what appears to be an unoccupied apartment at 488 Hamilton Ave.







CPD dispatch did not say the cause of the crash or if both people killed were in the car.