FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– Two people are dead and two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Friday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Stoutsville man in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of Fosnaugh School and Wyandotte Roads just before 1 p.m., hitting a Toyota Camry carrying 46-year-old Alan D. Smith, of Amanda, 47-year-old Heidi D. Collins, of Amanda, and a child.

Neither Smith nor Collins were wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The child, who was in a car seat, was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSHP.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Brandon J. Conkel, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Grant

Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.