Columbus health issues citations for mask and social distancing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It was a busy Saturday for restaurant and bars owners as Buckeye fans spent their day preparing for the Buckeyes game against Nebraska.



Some businesses said they were nervous at first, dealing with the pandemic, trying to keep the crowds under control and manage to get people in and out.



Assistant manager at Ethyl and Tank says each year, it’s a challenge and you never know what to expect, but she’s happy her business was successful last night.



“I’m glad we kind of have an understanding of what to expect for game days from now on, and we can plan more efficiently.”



Columbus Public Health did warn restaurants and bars they would be making their rounds and making sure Ohioans followed their safety Guidelines. In a partial statement, it said:



“We checked 116 facilities and only issued 2 warning letters, so the majority were in compliance. We appreciate all of the bars and restaurants ensuring compliance so that their patrons could safely watch and celebrate the Buckeyes being back on the field.”



The two facilities that were issued warnings were Buckeye Crazy for masks and Midway for social distancing. NBC 4 did reach out for comments but did not get a response.

As more games are approaching, OSU is sending out this message for fans as well:



“To get to December and beyond, the team and the university are asking all fans to stay vigilant with safety protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic–Together as Buckeyes, we’re tackling COVID-19.