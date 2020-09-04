2 children, 1 adult in stable condition after hit and run in Columbus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 3 people including two children are in stable condition after a hit and run near the intersection of E Woodrow Ave. and Parsons Ave. in Columbus.

At around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple pedestrians struck.

One adult was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition while two children were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

There is no information about a suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Officers remain on the scene investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools