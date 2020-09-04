2 children, 1 adult in stable condition after hit and run in Columbus

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 3 people including two children are in stable condition after a hit and run near the intersection of E Woodrow Ave. and Parsons Ave. in Columbus.

At around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple pedestrians struck.

One adult was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition while two children were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

There is no information about a suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Officers remain on the scene investigating.