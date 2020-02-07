2 charged with attempted murder after severe beatings, Newark police searching for more victims

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Newark say they hope to identify more victims after at least three people suffered severe beatings.

According to Newark police, officer were dispatched to the initial block of High Street on January 28 on a report of an assault. Officers said they located a 49-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Officers say they found videos of two other assaults.

One video showed the beating of a 31-year-old Newark man, according to police.

“The gruesome and violent video shows the victim being beaten with fists, knives, baseball bat, and other blunt objects prior to being tied up and locked in the basement for a reported day and a half,” police said in a press release.

A second video showed the beating of a 19-year-old Newark man.

“The victim and witnesses describe this beating as brutal, where the suspect Coyra used a pipe to beat the victim for what was said to be up to an hour. After the beating, the victim was video recorded and forced to say he worked for the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force,” said Newark Police.

Police arrested 35-year-old Alfredo Coyra and 32-year-old Paul David Wagoner, both of Newark. The case has been turned over to the Licking County Prosecutor’s office to be reviewed for felonious assault, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping for Coyra and single counts of attempted murder and kidnapping for Wagoner.

Investigators believe there are additional victims who have not reported the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call Newark police at 740-670-7201.