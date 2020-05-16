2 charged on felony drug trafficking, possession charges in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies arrested two people on felony drug trafficking and possession charges, Thursday.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two New Lexington residents at the 200 block of Lexington Street.

According to deputies, after receiving multiple complaints of drug activity at the residence, a search warrant was executed on the residents which resulted in the seizure of an array of drugs, including heroin and meth.

Authorities say 38-year-old Jeremy Edgar Ratliff and 44-year-old Erica A. Triona were booked into Southwest Ohio Reginal Jail in Nelsonville. Both were charged with felony drug trafficking and possession.

Another female was found at the scene, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant by Muskingum County, and returned to their authorities.