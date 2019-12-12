2 charged after Franklin County Sheriff’s Office seize $130,000 worth of heroin

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men are facing drug charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office seized more than $130,000 worth of heroin during a drug bust.

Jocsan Valenzuela-Lugo, 20, and Felix Francisco, 22, were arrested and charged with trafficking after the Franklin County Drug Task Force utilized an undercover detective to purchase more than two kilograms of heroin from Valenzuela-Lugo and Francisco on Dec. 9 at 3629 Sullivant Ave., according to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Great job by our Special Investigations Unit getting more drug traffickers off the streets. Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Additional charges are likely, Baldwin said.

Valenzuela-Lugo is in the U.S. on a tourism visa.

Francisco is suspected of being in the US illegally.