2 arrested after leading deputies on chase

Sheriff: 10TV chief meteorologist Mike Davis sent, received ‘significant’ amount of child porn
Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a truck with stolen license plates on it before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to Franklin County officials.

The pursuit occurred ended at Loretta Avenue and Dresden Street when the truck crashed into a parked car, officials said.

The two people who were in the truck were arrested on felony warrants as well as stolen vehicle charges, officials said.

The suspects suffered minor injuries.

