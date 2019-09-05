2 arrested after leading deputies on chase

Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a truck with stolen license plates on it before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to Franklin County officials.

The pursuit occurred ended at Loretta Avenue and Dresden Street when the truck crashed into a parked car, officials said.

The two people who were in the truck were arrested on felony warrants as well as stolen vehicle charges, officials said.

The suspects suffered minor injuries.