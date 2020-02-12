Firefighters able to extinguish chemical fire at Battelle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters say they have been able to contain a chemical fire at Battelle.

Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at Battelle just after 8:20am, Wednesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, a chemical fire was reported in one of the areas of the building, but they were able to extinguish it just before 9am.

Firefighters are now checking other areas of the building for smoke or victims.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android.